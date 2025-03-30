Amit Shah Unveils Major Development Schemes in Bihar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled an array of ambitious development projects in Bihar, with a cumulative value exceeding Rs 800 crore. These initiatives were launched to mark the International Year of Cooperatives 2025, underscoring the government's commitment to transforming the state's infrastructure and cooperative sectors.

The projects include Rs 111 crore dedicated to cooperative department schemes and Rs 421 crore earmarked for urban development and housing. Additionally, Shah laid the foundation for 133 police buildings, valued at Rs 181 crore, and initiated three road transport and national highway projects amounting to Rs 109 crore. A makhana processing unit was also inaugurated remotely at the Fishermen's Cooperative Society in Darbhanga district.

Alongside these initiatives, the Home Minister distributed micro ATMs to 'bank mitras' as part of the Bihar State Cooperative Bank's efforts to enhance financial inclusion. The event, attended by key government officials, was a testament to the collaborative efforts in advancing Bihar's developmental agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)