Tragedy in Myanmar: Earthquake Aftermath and Relief Struggles Amid Civil War

Myanmar is grappling with tragedy after a massive earthquake struck, leaving over 1,600 dead and thousands more injured. The quake, measuring at 7.7 magnitude, hit near Mandalay, destroying buildings and infrastructure.

Local volunteers, lacking heavy equipment, struggled in scorching temperatures to rescue trapped survivors. International aid began to trickle in, but efforts were hampered by Myanmar's ongoing civil war, which has further complicated relief operations.

With many areas still unreachable and aftershocks persisting, the humanitarian crisis is growing. Aid organizations face numerous challenges, from restricted access to severe shortages of medical supplies and essentials like food and water.

