Relentless Search Continues in Collapsed Tunnel Tragedy

Efforts to locate six individuals in a partially collapsed tunnel of the SLBC project are ongoing, with dewatering operations underway. Steel and soil are being removed to aid the search. Diverse teams, including military and scientific experts, are involved in this challenging rescue mission.

Hyderabad | Updated: 30-03-2025 17:07 IST
  India
  • India

A tireless search operation is in progress to find six missing individuals trapped in a partially collapsed SLBC project tunnel. The dewatering process continues, with soil being removed using a conveyor belt to assist in the ongoing rescue efforts, officials reported on Sunday.

Hindrances during the operation, such as steel obstructions within the tunnel, are being cleared using a loco train. Special officer IAS Shivashankar Lotheti, overseeing the operation, commended the rescuers for their dedication, especially as they work through the Telugu New Year.

The rescue mission has been unceasing since the tunnel collapse on February 22. It involves diverse personnel, including members of the Army, NDRF, SDRF, and experts from various scientific institutes. So far, the bodies of two, Gurpreet Singh and Manoj Kumar, have been found, while efforts to locate six others continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

