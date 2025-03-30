Uproar at UoH: Students Rally Against Land Auction Plan

On Sunday, unease gripped the University of Hyderabad campus following the arrival of earth-moving machines, reportedly part of the Telangana government's plan to develop a 400-acre land parcel into an IT park. The move prompted students to protest, resulting in their detention by police.

The land, situated at Kancha Gachibowli adjacent to UoH, has sparked concerns among students and locals who fear the environmental impact of the auction plan. The University of Hyderabad Students' Union (UoHSU) vehemently opposed the alleged proposal, citing environmental conservation.

The opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) criticized the Congress-led government for the police's harsh actions. Amid rising tensions, Telangana's Chief Minister defended the development project, emphasizing investment benefits and employment opportunities, asserting the land has no legal ties to the university.

(With inputs from agencies.)