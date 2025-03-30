Left Menu

Uproar at UoH: Students Rally Against Land Auction Plan

Tensions rose at the University of Hyderabad as students protested against plans to develop nearby land into an IT park. Students opposed the auction citing environmental concerns, leading to multiple detentions. The opposition BRS criticized the ruling Congress for the police crackdown on students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 30-03-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 19:20 IST
Uproar at UoH: Students Rally Against Land Auction Plan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, unease gripped the University of Hyderabad campus following the arrival of earth-moving machines, reportedly part of the Telangana government's plan to develop a 400-acre land parcel into an IT park. The move prompted students to protest, resulting in their detention by police.

The land, situated at Kancha Gachibowli adjacent to UoH, has sparked concerns among students and locals who fear the environmental impact of the auction plan. The University of Hyderabad Students' Union (UoHSU) vehemently opposed the alleged proposal, citing environmental conservation.

The opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) criticized the Congress-led government for the police's harsh actions. Amid rising tensions, Telangana's Chief Minister defended the development project, emphasizing investment benefits and employment opportunities, asserting the land has no legal ties to the university.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025