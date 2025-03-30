Left Menu

Kalkaji Transformation: New Parks, Water ATMs, and Solar Lights Unveiled

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced development projects in Kalkaji, including parks, water ATM plants, and solar lights funded by CSR initiatives to improve urban infrastructure and living conditions.

Rekha Gupta
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced a slate of development projects aimed at revitalizing Kalkaji. The plans include creating two parks and installing three water ATM plants, all funded through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

The CSR-funded projects aim to enrich urban infrastructure and enhance the quality of life for residents. Gupta also inaugurated a wall art project to beautify the city and foster cultural awareness.

In collaboration with Petronet LNG Limited and Indian Oil Corporation Limited, the initiatives will develop green spaces and improve access to clean drinking water, while Indraprastha Gas Limited will install 150 solar lights to bolster security and energy efficiency.

