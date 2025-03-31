Echoes of Tradition: The Cannon Blasts of Eid in Kampung Talang

As Malaysian Muslims celebrated Eid al-Fitr, the traditional sound of cannons rang through Kampung Talang, a village known for its unique way of marking the festive occasion.

Originating in 1937, the firing of cannons, or 'meriam talang,' started as a means to keep wild animals at bay, ensuring the villagers' safety during celebrations. The once bamboo-made cannons are now crafted from steel, utilizing up to 2 metric tons of cobalt annually.

Amar Ehzan, a local villager, emphasized the community's commitment to maintaining this tradition, describing it as an event that unites generations and adds excitement to Eid celebrations.

