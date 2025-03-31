Kerala Achieves Milestone in Waste-Free Initiative

In a significant achievement, Kerala has declared a majority of its local self-government bodies as 'waste-free,' according to the state's Minister for Local Self-Governments, M B Rajesh. With 1,021 out of 1,034 institutions and 97.96% of wards meeting the criteria, the initiative marks a pivotal step in the state's waste management efforts.

Announced on International Zero Waste Day, the decade-long campaign has galvanized local governments across the state. Despite initial public resistance, particularly concerning the setup of Material Collection Facilities, the campaign has shown remarkable progress, thanks in part to public cooperation and strategic reforms following the Brahmapuram fire incident.

Rajesh acknowledged the widespread participation and praised the transformation seen in areas like Sultan Bathery, Alappuzha, and Guruvayur. With plans for enhanced waste management systems, digital tracking, and recycling infrastructure, the minister expressed optimism for achieving a fully waste-free Kerala.

(With inputs from agencies.)