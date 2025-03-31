Global Aid Pours into Myanmar Following Devastating Earthquake

In the wake of a catastrophic magnitude 7.7 earthquake that has left around 2,000 people dead in Myanmar, a flood of international aid is being sent to mitigate the disaster's impact. Infrastructure across the nation, which has already been grappling with the consequences of a prolonged civil war, faces severe damage.

Contributions from global powers are pouring in, with China leading the charge, having dispatched $13.9 million worth of emergency supplies. India has sent multiple aircraft and ships loaded with relief materials, including a specialized military medical unit. The United States, amid undergoing significant financial cuts, has pledged $2 million through in-country humanitarian groups.

Additional support comes from nations like Vietnam, South Korea, and Russia, emphasizing coordinated global efforts to address this natural disaster. Rescue teams equipped with medical assistance, sniffer dogs, and essential supplies are actively participating in search and rescue operations as the world unites to support Myanmar in its time of need.

(With inputs from agencies.)