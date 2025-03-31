Left Menu

Myanmar's Catastrophic Earthquake Leaves Thousands Affected

A 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar on Friday, resulting in 2,065 confirmed deaths. Over 3,900 people have been injured, and 270 remain missing. The disaster's impact highlights the urgent need for humanitarian relief and underscores the region's vulnerability to seismic activities, as reported by MRTV.

Updated: 31-03-2025 19:26 IST
A devastating earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit Myanmar, leaving a trail of destruction.

As per reports from MRTV, the death toll has reached a staggering 2,065, with over 3,900 individuals sustaining injuries.

An estimated 270 people are still missing, underscoring the immediate need for international aid and support for the affected communities.

