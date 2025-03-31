Delhi's Fuel Restriction Faces Delay: Installation Hurdles Persist

The Delhi government's strategy to halt fuel sales to overage vehicles might face postponement due to incomplete installations of necessary technology at fuel stations, according to Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

The minister revealed ongoing efforts to expedite the preparation process. An urgent meeting is scheduled to assess the project's progress and determine the new implementation timeline.

While addressing media queries, Sirsa noted the significant work ahead and highlighted additional government initiatives focused on clean water supply and infrastructure improvements in Rajouri.

(With inputs from agencies.)