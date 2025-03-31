Delhi's Fuel Restriction Faces Delay: Installation Hurdles Persist
Delhi faces a delay in executing its plan to deny fuel to overage vehicles as essential installations at fuel stations are incomplete. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa assures expeditious efforts, while also addressing local infrastructure projects focused on clean water accessibility.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 19:28 IST
- Country:
- India
The Delhi government's strategy to halt fuel sales to overage vehicles might face postponement due to incomplete installations of necessary technology at fuel stations, according to Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.
The minister revealed ongoing efforts to expedite the preparation process. An urgent meeting is scheduled to assess the project's progress and determine the new implementation timeline.
While addressing media queries, Sirsa noted the significant work ahead and highlighted additional government initiatives focused on clean water supply and infrastructure improvements in Rajouri.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
CCTV Cameras Become Mandatory in Maharashtra Schools for Student Safety
ACB registers case against ex-Delhi minister Satyendar Jain over alleged corruption of Rs 571 crore in installation of CCTV cameras: Official.
For women's safety, 50,000 CCTV cameras to be installed: CM Rekha Gupta while presenting FY26 Budget in Delhi Assembly.
Delhi's Drive to Curb Pollution: Fuel Ban on Overaged Vehicles
Delhi Government to Audit CCTV Cameras for Effectiveness and Compliance