Left Menu

Delhi's Fuel Restriction Faces Delay: Installation Hurdles Persist

Delhi faces a delay in executing its plan to deny fuel to overage vehicles as essential installations at fuel stations are incomplete. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa assures expeditious efforts, while also addressing local infrastructure projects focused on clean water accessibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 19:28 IST
Delhi's Fuel Restriction Faces Delay: Installation Hurdles Persist
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government's strategy to halt fuel sales to overage vehicles might face postponement due to incomplete installations of necessary technology at fuel stations, according to Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

The minister revealed ongoing efforts to expedite the preparation process. An urgent meeting is scheduled to assess the project's progress and determine the new implementation timeline.

While addressing media queries, Sirsa noted the significant work ahead and highlighted additional government initiatives focused on clean water supply and infrastructure improvements in Rajouri.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025