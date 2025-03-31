Left Menu

Delhi's Water ATMs: A Sip Towards Sustainability

The Delhi government is planning to install 5,000 water dispensing units, or ATMs, in the city to provide affordable clean drinking water. These kiosks, part of a public-private partnership, aim to serve areas lacking pipelines. Although 500 water ATMs were proposed in 2023, they weren't successfully implemented.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2025 23:57 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 23:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Delhi government announced plans on Sunday to install 5,000 water dispensing units across the city, aiming to provide clean drinking water at low costs.

The project will follow a public-private partnership model, primarily focusing on markets and neighborhoods without pipeline infrastructure, officials have stated.

While similar water ATMs are already popular in nearby NCR regions like Gurugram and Faridabad, and exist in New Delhi Municipal Council areas, an earlier proposal for 500 units in 2023 could not proceed. Few reverse osmosis plants have been set up in specific city locations for clean water access.

