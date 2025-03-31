Delhi's Water ATMs: A Sip Towards Sustainability

The Delhi government announced plans on Sunday to install 5,000 water dispensing units across the city, aiming to provide clean drinking water at low costs.

The project will follow a public-private partnership model, primarily focusing on markets and neighborhoods without pipeline infrastructure, officials have stated.

While similar water ATMs are already popular in nearby NCR regions like Gurugram and Faridabad, and exist in New Delhi Municipal Council areas, an earlier proposal for 500 units in 2023 could not proceed. Few reverse osmosis plants have been set up in specific city locations for clean water access.

