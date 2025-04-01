Starliner Stumbles: NASA Astronauts Reflect on Space Odyssey

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams acknowledged their role in the unexpected challenges during their prolonged mission after Boeing's Starliner faced technical issues. Despite the hurdles, the duo expressed willingness to fly with Boeing again, aiming to rectify past mistakes.

Originally set for a short stint, Wilmore and Williams spent over nine months at the International Space Station. They initially relied on Boeing's Starliner but were eventually transported back to Earth by SpaceX after technical failures deemed Starliner too risky.

Questions over Starliner's thruster malfunctions and helium leaks remain, with NASA planning further tests. The agency maintains support for its dual-company strategy, emphasizing the importance of diversifying space transport options as the International Space Station's tenure nears its end.

(With inputs from agencies.)