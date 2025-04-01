Unseen Invaders: Why Ants Dominate Our Homes

Ants are ubiquitous, with a staggering 22,000 species worldwide, and Australia’s tropics are a global hotspot for their diversity. The sheer abundance of ants, estimated at 20 quadrillion individuals, explains their frequent and often unwelcome appearances in our homes.

The social structure of ants, characterized by roles such as workers and queens, is a key factor behind their success. Their cooperative nature allows them to perform complex tasks, making them excellent at finding food sources in human habitats. With mechanisms like pheromone trails, ants swiftly mobilize their colonies to any discovered food.

To minimize ant intrusions, it's crucial to eliminate food sources by storing consumables in airtight containers and maintaining cleanliness. Blocking potential entry points can also help. While ants can be removed by these methods, they play essential roles in the ecosystem, acting as scavengers, predators, and seed dispersers, contributing to ecological balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)