Blazing Heat Looms Over Andhra Pradesh: 26 Mandals on Alert

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has issued a warning for heat waves across 26 mandals in the state this Tuesday. The alert highlights regions such as Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, and Parvathipuram Manyam, urging residents to remain cautious.

According to APSDMA's managing director, R Kurmanadh, six mandals in both Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts, three in Alluri Sitaramaraju, one in East Godavari, and ten in Parvathipuram Manyam are expected to be significantly affected by the rising temperatures.

On Monday, Gospadu in Nandyala district recorded a high of 40.3°C, closely followed by Kammarachedu in Kurnool at 40.2°C and Nagasamudram in Anantapur at 40°C. Authorities urge the public in these areas to take necessary precautions to combat the scorching heat.

(With inputs from agencies.)