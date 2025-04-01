Torrential Weather Blasts Greek Isles, Shuts Down Schools

ATHENS, April 1 - Several Greek islands, including Paros and Mykonos, faced school closures due to severe weather characterized by torrential rain, flooding, and hailstorms. The Aegean Sea region was heavily impacted, with Paros authorities grappling with vehicles stranded amidst muddy floodwaters.

"Roads have been damaged and we need help with more machines so that we can clear the streets," Paros' mayor, Costas Bizas, stated to public broadcaster ERT, highlighting the rapid onset of the floods. Severe weather lingered into the early hours, blanketing Mykonos with hail and leading civil protection authorities to close schools on several islands.

Frequent flooding has beleaguered Greece in recent years, as scientists blame global warming and rising sea temperatures for increased extreme weather. In 2023, a catastrophic rainstorm devastated Thessaly, marking the worst in a century and resulting in significant casualties and agricultural damage.

