Left Menu

Tragic Blaze in Gujarat Firecracker Warehouse Claims 18 Lives

A catastrophic explosion at a firecracker warehouse in Gujarat's Banaskantha district led to the collapse of the building, killing 18 people and injuring five. The victims were workers from Madhya Pradesh. Authorities have announced financial assistance to the victims' families while further investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palanpur | Updated: 01-04-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 15:54 IST
Tragic Blaze in Gujarat Firecracker Warehouse Claims 18 Lives
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating explosion at a firecracker warehouse in Gujarat's Banaskantha district claimed the lives of 18 workers and left five others injured, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The disaster occurred in an industrial area near Deesa town around 9:45 a.m. The blast resulted in a structural collapse, trapping the victims beneath the rubble. Superintendent of Police Akshayraj Makwana reported that the workers were from Madhya Pradesh, many of whom perished under the collapsed building slab.

Initial reports mistakenly identified the facility as a factory; however, it served as a storage unit for firecrackers. Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed profound sorrow and declared financial support for the afflicted families, while the Madhya Pradesh government pledged assistance to the victims and their kin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025