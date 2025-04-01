Tragic Blaze in Gujarat Firecracker Warehouse Claims 18 Lives
A catastrophic explosion at a firecracker warehouse in Gujarat's Banaskantha district led to the collapse of the building, killing 18 people and injuring five. The victims were workers from Madhya Pradesh. Authorities have announced financial assistance to the victims' families while further investigations continue.
A devastating explosion at a firecracker warehouse in Gujarat's Banaskantha district claimed the lives of 18 workers and left five others injured, officials confirmed on Tuesday.
The disaster occurred in an industrial area near Deesa town around 9:45 a.m. The blast resulted in a structural collapse, trapping the victims beneath the rubble. Superintendent of Police Akshayraj Makwana reported that the workers were from Madhya Pradesh, many of whom perished under the collapsed building slab.
Initial reports mistakenly identified the facility as a factory; however, it served as a storage unit for firecrackers. Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed profound sorrow and declared financial support for the afflicted families, while the Madhya Pradesh government pledged assistance to the victims and their kin.
(With inputs from agencies.)
