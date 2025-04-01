India Research Conclave 2025: Advancing Research, Innovation, and Integrity

The India Research Conclave 2025, hosted by AIIMS in New Delhi, emphasized the importance of research integrity, collaboration, and innovation within India's research landscape. The event, powered by Springer Nature, gathered top academics and industry experts to discuss crucial challenges and opportunities shaping the country's scientific progress.

Keynote speeches from distinguished leaders highlighted India's emerging role in the global research arena and the need for ethical and sustainable practices. CEO of Springer Nature, Frank Vrancken Peeters, and Joint Secretary P.K. Banerjee underscored the significance of fostering a research culture committed to excellence, transparency, and inclusivity.

The conclave featured engaging panel discussions on strengthening India's research ecosystem and promoting gender inclusivity in STEM fields. Experts shared insights on funding, policy reforms, and interdisciplinary collaboration, all vital to propelling India forward on the global research stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)