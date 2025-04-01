Left Menu

India Research Conclave 2025: Advancing Research, Innovation, and Integrity

The India Research Conclave 2025 at AIIMS, New Delhi, highlighted India's commitment to research excellence, integrity, and collaboration. Organized by Springer Nature, the event brought academics, policymakers, and experts together to discuss challenges and opportunities in the research landscape, emphasizing ethical advancements and gender inclusivity in STEM.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 18:00 IST
India Research Conclave 2025: Advancing Research, Innovation, and Integrity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The India Research Conclave 2025, hosted by AIIMS in New Delhi, emphasized the importance of research integrity, collaboration, and innovation within India's research landscape. The event, powered by Springer Nature, gathered top academics and industry experts to discuss crucial challenges and opportunities shaping the country's scientific progress.

Keynote speeches from distinguished leaders highlighted India's emerging role in the global research arena and the need for ethical and sustainable practices. CEO of Springer Nature, Frank Vrancken Peeters, and Joint Secretary P.K. Banerjee underscored the significance of fostering a research culture committed to excellence, transparency, and inclusivity.

The conclave featured engaging panel discussions on strengthening India's research ecosystem and promoting gender inclusivity in STEM fields. Experts shared insights on funding, policy reforms, and interdisciplinary collaboration, all vital to propelling India forward on the global research stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The new face of pharma? AI is rewriting drug development playbook

No labs, no needles: AI listens to your voice and detects Asthma

Why wait years? This AI finds and optimizes drugs in record time

AI’s new hustle: Sell products before they’re real

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025