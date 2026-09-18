Europe’s Next Tech Giants Get a Boost: EIB Brings Industry Leaders to the Table

Europe's technology innovators are getting a new source of support as the European Investment Bank Group brings together leaders from business, finance and academia to help promising companies grow at home and compete internationally. The inaugural meeting of the TechEU Advisory Council in Luxembourg marks a fresh step in the Group's effort to connect European research and talent with the investment and industrial backing needed to build globally competitive businesses.

The EIB Group, which includes the European Investment Fund, will draw on the panel's independent advice as it puts its TechEU programme into practice. The council's work will focus on identifying investment gaps, understanding emerging technologies and finding opportunities to help European companies expand, placing the challenges of business growth at the centre of Europe's wider push for technological competitiveness and sovereignty.

Turning Research Into Businesses That Can Grow

For an innovative company, a strong idea is only part of the journey towards becoming an international competitor, and the council's chair, Viviane Reding, sees closer connections between research, talent, industry and investment as essential. The former European commissioner, whose responsibilities included digital technologies, said these strengths need to be brought together to create European technology companies capable of competing globally, with the council helping the EIB Group identify where support can make a difference.

The panel will advise on the development of TechEU as the Group expands its backing for innovation, growing businesses and technological leaders across Europe. Its role gives the EIB Group access to perspectives from people working across company leadership, investment and higher education, helping inform decisions about the gaps that can prevent promising firms from reaching greater scale.

Backing Technologies That Shape Europe's Future

TechEU covers a broad range of strategic technologies, including artificial intelligence, semiconductors, quantum computing, biotechnology, cybersecurity, space, robotics, advanced materials and defence. The programme places these sectors at the heart of efforts to strengthen the European Union's competitiveness and sovereignty, with investment intended to help innovators develop their businesses within Europe and take their technologies into global markets.

EIB Group Vice-President Karl Nehammer linked the council's work to Europe's ambition for larger technology businesses, faster deployment of capital and stronger connections between innovation and industrial leadership. His comments highlight the importance of turning technological capability into commercial growth, giving European companies the support to play a leading role in developing the technologies of the future.

Industry, Finance and Academia Share a Seat

The council brings together members with experience across technology, manufacturing, investment and education, including Hélène Huby, founder and chief executive of The Exploration Company, and Tommi Nyman, chief executive of Steady Energy. Linda Doyle, provost and president of Trinity College Dublin, joins Vittorio Colao, General Atlantic's EMEA vice-chairman and board member, whose public-sector experience includes serving as Italy's minister for technological innovation, digital transition and space.

Other members include Pekka Ala-Pietilä, chairman of SAP SE's supervisory board and Sitra's board of directors; Peter Wennink, an independent government adviser and former ASML chief executive; and Tanja Rueckert, a member of Robert Bosch GmbH's board of management and its chief digital officer. The council will meet twice a year to provide independent advice, giving the EIB Group a regular forum to examine investment needs and emerging opportunities as TechEU supports Europe's next generation of technology companies.