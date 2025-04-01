Iceland's Fiery Display: Latest Volcanic Eruption Sparks Evacuations

A volcanic eruption occurred south of Iceland's capital on Tuesday, illuminating the sky with fiery orange and red hues and forcing the evacuation of tourists and locals. Despite the spectacular display, air traffic faced no disruptions.

The Icelandic Meteorological Office issued a statement confirming the eruption near Grindavik, a town still recovering from previous volcanic activity. Authorities evacuated residents and visitors, including those at the luxurious Blue Lagoon spa.

Experts believe these fissure eruptions could continue for years, adding to Iceland's allure as a destination for natural marvels. The island nation sits on the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, offering a unique landscape of lava fields and glaciers.

(With inputs from agencies.)