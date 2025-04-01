Karnataka's Urgent Call for Water Relief from Maharashtra

The Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah, has reached out to Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, with a plea to release essential water resources from key reservoirs to aid North Karnataka's water crisis.

Siddaramaiah's request highlights the dire need for water in several districts, including Belagavi and Vijayapura, as severe shortages persist. The region has been grappling with drinking water deficits since March 2025, worsened by rising temperatures.

Expressing gratitude for past cooperation, Siddaramaiah noted that previous water releases from Krishna river significantly impacted meeting human and livestock demands. The letter appeals for urgent attention to direct water from Warna/Koyna and Ujjani reservoirs to sustain the region until the monsoon arrives.

(With inputs from agencies.)