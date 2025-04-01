Left Menu

Karnataka's Urgent Call for Water Relief from Maharashtra

Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asked Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to release water from reservoirs to address North Karnataka's critical drinking water shortages. The request is for water from the Warna/Koyna and Ujjani reservoirs, crucial for human and livestock needs due to rising temperatures and inadequate local storage.

The Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah, has reached out to Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, with a plea to release essential water resources from key reservoirs to aid North Karnataka's water crisis.

Siddaramaiah's request highlights the dire need for water in several districts, including Belagavi and Vijayapura, as severe shortages persist. The region has been grappling with drinking water deficits since March 2025, worsened by rising temperatures.

Expressing gratitude for past cooperation, Siddaramaiah noted that previous water releases from Krishna river significantly impacted meeting human and livestock demands. The letter appeals for urgent attention to direct water from Warna/Koyna and Ujjani reservoirs to sustain the region until the monsoon arrives.

