Devastation and Despair: Mandalay Suffering After Earthquake Aftershocks

The city of Mandalay is grappling with the aftermath of a devastating earthquake that struck last Friday, leaving many dead and thousands more injured. The seismic event continues to affect Myanmar's second-largest city, shaken by further aftershocks that compound residents' fears and anxiety.

The death toll from the initial earthquake and subsequent tremors has reached a grim 2,719, according to reports from Myanmar's military chief. With over 4,521 individuals injured and more than 400 people still missing, rescue operations race against time amid ongoing ground instability.

Amidst the chaos, residents have set up makeshift camps on the roadsides, wary of returning to their homes. In Mandalay, the Masoeyein monastery, a cultural and spiritual landmark, lies in ruins. Relief efforts, including assistance from the Indian Embassy, offer some solace, yet the community remains deeply affected and in shock.

(With inputs from agencies.)