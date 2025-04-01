Left Menu

Haryana's Roadway Revamp: CM Saini Pushes for Timely Repairs and Expansions

Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini directs officials to repair damaged roads by June 15. A special campaign for tendering processes is to be completed in 15 days. Saini stresses the importance of road widening and ensuring maintenance for smooth transit, particularly in grain markets.

On Tuesday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini urged officials to expedite the repair of damaged roads throughout the state, with a deadline set for June 15.

During a review meeting of the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board, Saini emphasized the importance of completing tendering and essential processes within 15 days to guarantee high-quality road repairs ahead of the monsoon season. Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana was present.

Saini, dissatisfied with road conditions, instructed officials to identify and initiate repairs, including roads managed by Zila Parishads in five districts, warning of no tolerance for negligence. He directed the widening of roads from 12 to 18 feet to accommodate rising traffic. The chief minister also evaluated ongoing projects like the Apple Market and Flower Market.

