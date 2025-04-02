Left Menu

Myanmar Earthquake: Rising Casualty Figures

The recent earthquake in Myanmar has resulted in a death toll of 2,886, with 4,639 individuals injured and 373 missing, according to MRTV reports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 13:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@UNICEF)

The recent earthquake that struck Myanmar has taken a significant toll, with casualty figures continuing to rise. According to state television broadcasts, the death count now stands at 2,886 as reported on Wednesday.

Further reports from MRTV on Telegram revealed that 4,639 people sustained injuries from the disaster. These numbers emphasize the devastating impact of the earthquake on Myanmar's communities.

The situation remains dire as 373 individuals are still reported missing, complicating ongoing rescue and relief efforts. The unfolding tragedy continues to challenge response teams and international aid groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

