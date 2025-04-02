Left Menu

Lunar Brick Repair: A Breakthrough with Bacteria

Researchers at IISc Bengaluru have devised a method using bacteria to repair bricks on the Moon that develop cracks due to temperature fluctuations. Utilizing Sporosarcina pasteurii bacteria, guar gum, and lunar-like material, they form calcium carbonate to mend cracks, enhancing bricks' resilience to lunar conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 13:39 IST
Lunar Brick Repair: A Breakthrough with Bacteria
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking development, researchers from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, have introduced a pioneering approach to mending cracks in bricks intended for structures on the Moon. The innovative technique employs bacteria to ensure the bricks withstand the extreme temperature variations on the lunar surface.

While future lunar missions, such as NASA's Artemis initiatives, are aimed at establishing permanent habitats, the challenges posed by the harsh lunar environment persist. The Moon's surface experiences drastic temperature shifts, ranging from 121 degrees Celsius to -133 degrees Celsius daily, accompanied by continual exposure to solar winds and meteorites.

The solution proposed by the IISc team involves artificially creating defects in bricks and using a slurry composed of the bacterium Sporosarcina pasteurii, guar gum, and a lunar soil analogue to fill these voids. The bacteria promote the formation of calcium carbonate, a robust cementing agent that effectively seals the cracks, fortifying the bricks against the Moon's severe conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025