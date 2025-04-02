Shimla Residents to Face Water Tariff Surge

Shimla residents and businesses are bracing for a 10% hike in water tariffs, announced by Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited (SJPNL). This increase affects a wide range of consumer categories, including domestic, commercial, and religious institutions, starting immediately.

According to official notifications, the revised rates will differ for those within the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) area compared to those outside it. Consumers within SMC limits will see a range in tariffs, with the lowest being Rs 21.23 per kilo litre for usage of 0-20 KL and the highest at Rs 214.34 for establishments like hotels for consumption above 75 Kl.

The tariff adjustments also include higher sewerage charges and tanker fees, adding to the financial burden on both residential and commercial stakeholders in the area. These changes signify a significant shift in water billing that needs diligent attention from consumers to manage costs effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)