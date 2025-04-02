Left Menu

Junta Leader's Visit to Regional Summit Amid Crisis

Myanmar's junta chief, Min Aung Hlaing, plans to attend a regional summit in Thailand, where he will update South Asian leaders on the earthquake situation affecting Myanmar. The visit was confirmed by Myanmar's state television, MRTV, which detailed the general's travel itinerary to Bangkok.

Updated: 02-04-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 19:34 IST
Myanmar's junta chief, Min Aung Hlaing, is set to visit Thailand for an upcoming regional summit, as reported by state television MRTV. The visit is scheduled for Thursday and will focus on regional issues, including the recent earthquake that impacted Myanmar.

The general is expected to brief South Asian leaders gathered in Bangkok on the current situation and efforts being made to manage the crisis. This information was shared via MRTV's nightly bulletin on Wednesday.

Furthermore, MRTV's Telegram post confirmed Min Aung Hlaing's arrival plans in Thailand, adding weight to the importance of the engagement with the regional heads of state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

