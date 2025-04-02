Junta Leader's Visit to Regional Summit Amid Crisis
Myanmar's junta chief, Min Aung Hlaing, plans to attend a regional summit in Thailand, where he will update South Asian leaders on the earthquake situation affecting Myanmar. The visit was confirmed by Myanmar's state television, MRTV, which detailed the general's travel itinerary to Bangkok.
Myanmar's junta chief, Min Aung Hlaing, is set to visit Thailand for an upcoming regional summit, as reported by state television MRTV. The visit is scheduled for Thursday and will focus on regional issues, including the recent earthquake that impacted Myanmar.
The general is expected to brief South Asian leaders gathered in Bangkok on the current situation and efforts being made to manage the crisis. This information was shared via MRTV's nightly bulletin on Wednesday.
Furthermore, MRTV's Telegram post confirmed Min Aung Hlaing's arrival plans in Thailand, adding weight to the importance of the engagement with the regional heads of state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India Innovation Summit 2025: Pioneering Breakthroughs in TB Eradication
EU Summit Balances Defense Autonomy with US Ties
PM Modi to Attend BIMSTEC Summit in Thailand: A Vision for Regional Prosperity
Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future
Celebrating 111 Years of Indian Cinema: A Journey from Lumiere to WAVES Summit