Tragedy at Sea: Migrant Boat Sinks Off Greek Coast
A migrant boat sank near Lesbos, Greece, resulting in at least seven deaths, including children and women. The Greek coastguard rescued 23 survivors, but an ongoing search hopes to find more. Greece remains a critical entry point for migrants into Europe, with thousands reaching its shores annually.
A tragic maritime accident occurred near the Greek island of Lesbos where a migrant boat sank, leading to the loss of at least seven lives, among them children and women, according to Greece's coastguard.
The incident unfolded early Thursday morning when a patrolling coastguard vessel identified the sinking boat around 2 a.m. local time. So far, 23 migrants have been rescued, though the total number on board remains uncertain, prompting an ongoing search and rescue mission.
Greece is a prominent entry point for migrants from the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. In 2015, nearly a million arrived on its islands, and although the numbers have declined, thousands still make perilous sea journeys annually, with Greece being a primary destination following Italy in southern Europe.
(With inputs from agencies.)
