Tragedy at Sea: Migrant Boat Sinks Off Greek Coast

A tragic maritime accident occurred near the Greek island of Lesbos where a migrant boat sank, leading to the loss of at least seven lives, among them children and women, according to Greece's coastguard.

The incident unfolded early Thursday morning when a patrolling coastguard vessel identified the sinking boat around 2 a.m. local time. So far, 23 migrants have been rescued, though the total number on board remains uncertain, prompting an ongoing search and rescue mission.

Greece is a prominent entry point for migrants from the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. In 2015, nearly a million arrived on its islands, and although the numbers have declined, thousands still make perilous sea journeys annually, with Greece being a primary destination following Italy in southern Europe.

