Generational Floods and Tornadoes Devastate U.S. Heartland

A catastrophic weather event threatens the southern and Midwestern United States with 'generational' floods. Storms and tornadoes have caused widespread damage and power outages across multiple states, with more extreme conditions expected. States like Arkansas, Missouri, and Tennessee are bracing for record rainfall and potentially devastating floods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 13:52 IST
On Thursday, the National Weather Service issued warnings of 'generational' floods threatening the southern and Midwestern United States. Powerful storms have struck from Texas to Michigan, leading to 19 tornadoes that have destroyed homes and businesses, injured several people, and caused widespread power outages.

Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, and Mississippi are at risk of seeing up to 15 inches of rain by the weekend. Local officials reported injuries but no fatalities. A freight train derailment near Bay, Arkansas, was also reported amid the tumultuous weather.

A state of emergency was declared in Arkansas, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Emergency Management agencies reported significant damages, including the flipping of train cars in Missouri. Over 400,000 people are experiencing power outages as the storms slowly migrate eastward.

