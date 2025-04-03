Leopard Encounter: A Close Call in Jigani
A family in Jigani had a surprising encounter with a leopard inside their home. Quick thinking allowed them to escape unharmed and lock in the animal. The forest department safely tranquilized and captured the leopard, while police managed the crowd that gathered to watch the unfolding drama.
In Jigani, near Bengaluru, a family experienced a tense moment when a leopard wandered into their home. The Reddy family, living close to Bannerghatta National Park, which often sees wildlife movement, safely exited their house after discovering the unexpected feline visitor.
Swift measures by the family ensured their safety as they locked the door with the leopard inside. The father, Venkatesh, quickly alerted the local authorities and neighbors.
Forest officials arrived promptly, safely tranquilizing and capturing the leopard. The situation drew a crowd, overseen by police to ensure safety during the rescue operation.
