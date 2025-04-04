Amazon's Kuiper Launch and Dinosaur Footprints on Skye

Amazon has announced the imminent launch of the first 27 satellites from its Project Kuiper internet network on April 9, aiming to challenge the dominance of Elon Musk's Starlink system. This launch marks a significant milestone in Amazon's ambition to create a vast constellation that rivals existing systems.

Named the "Kuiper Atlas 1" mission, the satellites will take off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at noon EDT (1600 GMT). This debut launch is crucial for Amazon's efforts to establish its presence in the global satellite internet market.

In other news, a remarkable discovery on the Isle of Skye has unveiled footprints dating back 167 million years. These fossilized tracks, found on the island's rocky shores, offer a glimpse into a subtropical environment where large dinosaurs once thrived. The site shares historical significance as the location where Bonnie Prince Charlie sought refuge in 1746.

