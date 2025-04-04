Left Menu

Amazon's Kuiper Launch and Dinosaur Footprints on Skye

Amazon plans to launch its first 27 Kuiper satellites on April 9, aiming to compete with Elon Musk's Starlink. Meanwhile, dinosaur footprints discovered on the Isle of Skye provide insight into Jurassic life, capturing a moment 167 million years ago when large dinosaurs roamed the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 02:27 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 02:27 IST
Amazon's Kuiper Launch and Dinosaur Footprints on Skye
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amazon has announced the imminent launch of the first 27 satellites from its Project Kuiper internet network on April 9, aiming to challenge the dominance of Elon Musk's Starlink system. This launch marks a significant milestone in Amazon's ambition to create a vast constellation that rivals existing systems.

Named the "Kuiper Atlas 1" mission, the satellites will take off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at noon EDT (1600 GMT). This debut launch is crucial for Amazon's efforts to establish its presence in the global satellite internet market.

In other news, a remarkable discovery on the Isle of Skye has unveiled footprints dating back 167 million years. These fossilized tracks, found on the island's rocky shores, offer a glimpse into a subtropical environment where large dinosaurs once thrived. The site shares historical significance as the location where Bonnie Prince Charlie sought refuge in 1746.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025