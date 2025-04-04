Left Menu

Atlantic Awakening: 2025 Hurricane Season Forecast Above Average

Colorado State University forecasters predict that the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season will be above average, with 17 named tropical storms, including nine hurricanes. Warm sea surface temperatures are anticipated to fuel storms, with four expected to be major hurricanes. This activity is estimated at 125% above the historical average.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 03:18 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 03:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Colorado State University forecasters have issued a prediction for the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, labeling it as above average with 17 anticipated named tropical storms. Among these, nine will evolve into hurricanes, with four expected to reach major status.

The forecast highlights the role of warm sea surface temperatures in the tropical Atlantic and Caribbean in fueling storm intensity. Industry experts project a 125% increase in tropical storm activity above the historical average from 1991 to 2020. The previous 2024 season recorded 130% above average activity.

The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will release its seasonal outlook in May, after a 2024 season that saw extensive damage, including five major hurricanes costing $130 billion in losses and resulting in 427 fatalities.

