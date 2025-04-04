Atlantic Awakening: 2025 Hurricane Season Forecast Above Average

Colorado State University forecasters have issued a prediction for the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, labeling it as above average with 17 anticipated named tropical storms. Among these, nine will evolve into hurricanes, with four expected to reach major status.

The forecast highlights the role of warm sea surface temperatures in the tropical Atlantic and Caribbean in fueling storm intensity. Industry experts project a 125% increase in tropical storm activity above the historical average from 1991 to 2020. The previous 2024 season recorded 130% above average activity.

The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will release its seasonal outlook in May, after a 2024 season that saw extensive damage, including five major hurricanes costing $130 billion in losses and resulting in 427 fatalities.

