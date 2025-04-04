Gujarat's Monsoon Mission: Conserving Every Raindrop
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the 'Catch the Rain-Sujalam Sufalam Jal Abhiyan' to conserve rainwater before the monsoon. This state-wide initiative promotes pond deepening, check dam desilting, and rainwater harvesting with citizen participation, aligning with PM Modi's vision of rainwater conservation.
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel flagged off the 'Catch the Rain-Sujalam Sufalam Jal Abhiyan' from Davada in Mehsana, marking a key step in conservation efforts ahead of the monsoon season.
This campaign, active until May 31, encourages community-driven initiatives such as pond deepening, check dam desilting, and broader rainwater harvesting strategies.
Patel highlighted the campaign's importance for water security and climate action, urging citizens to also engage in the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' drive to enhance greenery and combat global warming.
