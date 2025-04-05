Left Menu

ISRO Achieves Milestone with Safe POEM-4 Re-entry

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully guided the POEM-4 module back into Earth's atmosphere, marking a significant achievement in space debris management. Launched with the PSLV-C60, POEM-4 hosted 24 payloads and underscores ISRO’s leadership in sustainable space operations.

Updated: 05-04-2025 00:38 IST
ISRO has reached a new milestone in space sustainability by successfully facilitating the atmospheric re-entry of the POEM-4 module, the upper stage of the PSLV-C60, used for docking experiments.

The re-entry occurred on April 4, 2025, in the Indian Ocean and underscores ISRO's dedication to managing space debris effectively.

After housing 24 scientific payloads, POEM-4 was carefully deorbited and tracked for a safe re-entry, epitomizing ISRO's strategy for a debris-free space environment.

