Housing Costs Spark Massive Protests Across Spain

Protests erupted all over Spain this Saturday, fueled by escalating housing costs that show no signs of abating. Thousands took to the streets in cities like Madrid and Barcelona, their demonstrations organized by housing activists and supported by major labor unions in the country.

The housing crisis, deeply impacting Spain—a nation with a strong home ownership tradition and limited rental public housing—is causing despair. Mounting demand is inflating rents, and owning a home has become an unreachable dream for many due to market speculation and pressures, especially in urban and coastal areas.

The crisis is particularly painful for young Spaniards, like Mari Sánchez, a 26-year-old lawyer, who struggles to balance rent with saving. Government officials are under increasing pressure, with rent-capping mechanisms only offering scant relief. With the issue politically charged, measures like Barcelona's commitment to end short-term rental permits by 2028 reflect the growing tension.

(With inputs from agencies.)