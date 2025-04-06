Left Menu

Tragic Tourist Accident in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Four tourists tragically lost their lives when their vehicle fell into a ravine in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The incident occurred on the Bisham-Swat Road, affecting a group from Multan visiting for Eid. Rescue teams acted swiftly to aid victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 06-04-2025 00:44 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 00:44 IST
Tragedy struck in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan as four tourists lost their lives in a car accident on the Bisham-Swat Road. The vehicle, carrying individuals from Multan, plunged into a ravine near Mata Aghwan in Shangla district.

Rasool Khan, a spokesperson for Rescue 1122, confirmed that the tourists were en route from Bisham to Swat when the accident occurred, resulting in four immediate fatalities and one injury. The injured person received prompt medical attention.

The police revealed that the deceased tourists were visiting the area to celebrate the Eid holidays. Rescue operations were swiftly executed, and the injured and deceased were transported to the District Headquarters Hospital in Alpuri.

(With inputs from agencies.)

