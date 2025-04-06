Devastating Storms Cause Widespread Havoc Across US South and Midwest

A relentless storm system has ravaged large areas of the US South and Midwest, leading to 16 weather-related fatalities as of early Sunday. Overnight tornado and flash flood warnings have heightened forecasters' concerns about rising waterways that could persist for days.

The region, already battered by days of severe storms and deadly tornadoes, faced fresh tornado warnings overnight in Alabama and Mississippi, alongside flash flood warnings for Kentucky, Mississippi, and Tennessee. On Saturday, torrential rains and flash floods continued to plague the central US, causing rapid waterway swelling and emergencies stretching from Texas to Ohio. Tennessee bore the brunt, with 10 of the reported deaths.

Impacts are extensive. The National Weather Service predicts river levels in multiple states could reach 'major flood stage,' threatening critical infrastructure. Commerce and aviation were severely disrupted, with hundreds of roads unusable and flights delayed or canceled. Authorities attribute the violent weather to warm temperatures, unstable atmosphere, and moisture from the Gulf.

(With inputs from agencies.)