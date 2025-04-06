Left Menu

Blaze Engulfs Abandoned House in Pune's Nana Peth

A significant fire erupted in an empty two-storey house in Pune's Nana Peth area, prompting a swift response from ten fire brigade vehicles. The cause remains unknown, but no injuries were reported as the building had been unoccupied for some time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 06-04-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 22:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out in a two-storey house in Pune's Nana Peth on Sunday evening, according to a fire department official.

The blaze, which erupted in the abandoned wooden structure near a temple, fortunately resulted in no injuries. The fire began around 8 am, leading to a swift deployment of five firefighting vehicles. As the flames escalated quickly, an additional five fire tenders were summoned to bring the situation under control.

The residence had been vacant for an extended period, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation, the official added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

