Blaze Engulfs Abandoned House in Pune's Nana Peth

A fire broke out in a two-storey house in Pune's Nana Peth on Sunday evening, according to a fire department official.

The blaze, which erupted in the abandoned wooden structure near a temple, fortunately resulted in no injuries. The fire began around 8 am, leading to a swift deployment of five firefighting vehicles. As the flames escalated quickly, an additional five fire tenders were summoned to bring the situation under control.

The residence had been vacant for an extended period, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation, the official added.

(With inputs from agencies.)