Stocks Plunge as Trade War Jitters Rattle Markets

Wall Street indexes declined on concerns about the economic impact of President Trump's tariffs, pushing the S&P 500 closer to a bear market. Technology stocks suffered major losses, and the market is concerned about a trade-related recession. Federal Reserve remarks are anticipated amid recession fears.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 19:50 IST
Wall Street's primary indexes saw a dramatic drop on Monday, with the S&P 500 nearing a bear market status amid economic concerns sparked by President Donald Trump's tariff plans. The S&P 500 dropped by 20% from its record high in February, signaling a potential bear market.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased by 1,626.09 points, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq followed with a steep decline. All three major indexes are at their lowest in over a year, as technology stocks were particularly hit hard.

Concerns over Trump's tariffs extend beyond the immediate market impact, with fears of a recession looming as negotiations with key trading partners remain tense. Investors and markets are closely watching forthcoming Federal Reserve statements for clues about economic health.

