Stocks Plunge as Trade War Jitters Rattle Markets
Wall Street indexes declined on concerns about the economic impact of President Trump's tariffs, pushing the S&P 500 closer to a bear market. Technology stocks suffered major losses, and the market is concerned about a trade-related recession. Federal Reserve remarks are anticipated amid recession fears.
Wall Street's primary indexes saw a dramatic drop on Monday, with the S&P 500 nearing a bear market status amid economic concerns sparked by President Donald Trump's tariff plans. The S&P 500 dropped by 20% from its record high in February, signaling a potential bear market.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased by 1,626.09 points, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq followed with a steep decline. All three major indexes are at their lowest in over a year, as technology stocks were particularly hit hard.
Concerns over Trump's tariffs extend beyond the immediate market impact, with fears of a recession looming as negotiations with key trading partners remain tense. Investors and markets are closely watching forthcoming Federal Reserve statements for clues about economic health.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Markets on Edge: Trump, Tariffs, and the Global Economy
IMF Blocks Pakistan's Attempt to Slash Electricity Tariffs Amid Economic Review
European Markets Rally Amid Hopes of Softer U.S. Tariffs
China Condemns U.S. Tariffs on Venezuelan Oil Imports
South Korea Probes Free Trade Violations Ahead of U.S. Tariffs