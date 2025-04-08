Mexican Auto Industry Stability: Executives' Assurances

In a recent announcement, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum emphasized the stability of the country's automobile industry. Speaking at her regular morning press conference, she confirmed that the majority of automobile executives with factories in Mexico have no current plans to relocate operations.

President Sheinbaum detailed her personal engagements with numerous CEOs and global managers from major auto companies. These discussions have revealed a consistent sentiment among industry leaders, indicating a commitment to maintaining their existing manufacturing presence within Mexico.

The reassurance comes amid global economic uncertainties, providing a vote of confidence in Mexico's automotive sector. The president's remarks underscore the importance of the auto industry to the national economy and the ongoing collaboration between government officials and industry leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)