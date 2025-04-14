Sudden Tremor Shakes Southern California
A 5.2 magnitude earthquake hit San Diego County, California, causing tremors in the surrounding areas, including Orange and Los Angeles counties. The earthquake had a depth of 13.4 km according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 23:09 IST
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 struck San Diego County in California on Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).
The tremor, which originated at a depth of 13.4 kilometers, was felt across a wide area, extending into Orange County and Los Angeles County to the north.
Residents reported feeling the ground shake as the seismic activity spread through several Southern California regions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
