Sudden Tremor Shakes Southern California

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake hit San Diego County, California, causing tremors in the surrounding areas, including Orange and Los Angeles counties. The earthquake had a depth of 13.4 km according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 23:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 struck San Diego County in California on Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The tremor, which originated at a depth of 13.4 kilometers, was felt across a wide area, extending into Orange County and Los Angeles County to the north.

Residents reported feeling the ground shake as the seismic activity spread through several Southern California regions.

