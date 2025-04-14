Sudden Tremor Shakes Southern California

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 struck San Diego County in California on Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The tremor, which originated at a depth of 13.4 kilometers, was felt across a wide area, extending into Orange County and Los Angeles County to the north.

Residents reported feeling the ground shake as the seismic activity spread through several Southern California regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)