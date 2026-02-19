Left Menu

Tremors Shake Lisbon: Earthquake Near Alenquer

A magnitude 4.1 earthquake struck near Lisbon, Portugal's capital. The epicenter was near Alenquer, 45 km north of Lisbon, at a depth of 15 km. The country's Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere reported the event and will release further statements if necessary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2026 18:10 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 18:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.1 shook areas near Lisbon, Portugal's bustling capital, according to a statement from the Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA) on Thursday.

The epicenter of the quake was identified near the town of Alenquer, roughly 45 kilometers north of Lisbon. The seismic event occurred at a depth of 15 kilometers shortly after noon.

IPMA assured that further statements will be issued if the situation requires additional communication.

