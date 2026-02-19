Tremors Shake Lisbon: Earthquake Near Alenquer

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.1 shook areas near Lisbon, Portugal's bustling capital, according to a statement from the Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA) on Thursday.

The epicenter of the quake was identified near the town of Alenquer, roughly 45 kilometers north of Lisbon. The seismic event occurred at a depth of 15 kilometers shortly after noon.

IPMA assured that further statements will be issued if the situation requires additional communication.