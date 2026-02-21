Twin Tremors in Pakistan: A Recurring Threat

Pakistan experienced a 4.4 magnitude earthquake on Saturday, shaking its northern and northwestern regions. This occurrence marks the second seismic event in two days, with the region's residents still recovering from a 5.9 magnitude tremor less than 24 hours prior.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre in Islamabad, the recent quake's epicenter was situated 11 kilometers northeast of Burhan, Attock, at a depth of 14 kilometers. Tremors reverberated in areas including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, and Rawalpindi, though no casualties or damage have been reported yet.

The frequent seismic activity highlights the vulnerability of northern Pakistan, located along the collision zone of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates. The region has a history of significant quakes, including the devastating 2005 earthquake that claimed approximately 74,000 lives.

