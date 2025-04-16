Chipmakers Tumble Amid Trade Tensions: Nvidia and AMD Hit Hard

Wall Street's key indices saw a downturn on Wednesday, heavily impacted by plunges in the chipmaking sector. Nvidia and AMD bore significant losses as new U.S. trade restrictions on AI chip exports to China took effect, signaling continued trade tensions impacting the semiconductor industry.

The U.S. Commerce Department's stringent licensing requirements resulted in Nvidia predicting a $5.5 billion financial blow, while AMD estimated an $800 million loss. Nvidia's stock dropped 5.5%, with AMD closely following at a 5.7% decrease, dragging down other related stocks like Micron Technology and Broadcom.

Investors are closely eying the Federal Reserve's Chair, Jerome Powell, who is set to deliver a crucial speech later today. Market participants hope for clarity on the Fed's response to current volatility and trade-related challenges. Consumer retail sales have shown unexpected strength, likely due to pre-tariff purchasing, but have yet to lift market sentiment substantially.

