Left Menu

The Future Collider: Redefining Physics and Technology

The Large Hadron Collider at CERN has paved the way for groundbreaking physics discoveries, including the Higgs boson. As it prepares for its next chapter, CERN eyes the Future Circular Collider (FCC), a larger project aimed at uncovering universal mysteries while posing significant cost and technical challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 18-04-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 13:30 IST
The Future Collider: Redefining Physics and Technology
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

The Large Hadron Collider (LHC) at CERN has revolutionized the world of physics with discoveries like the Higgs boson. Though it will be operational for another 15 years, plans for an even more ambitious endeavor, the Future Circular Collider (FCC), are already in motion.

The FCC is proposed to be over three times the size of the LHC, along a vast 91km tunnel near Geneva. It aims to decipher universal enigmas — from Higgs boson questions to the structure of quarks — and will boost collision energies to unprecedented levels, enabling the potential discovery of new particles.

Despite a staggering projected cost, largely impacting CERN's budget, the FCC promises enormous advancements not only in science but also inspires major technological innovations like those achieved by the LHC, illustrating an investment in both knowledge and societal progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

 Global
2
Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

 United States
3
High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

 United States
4
Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025