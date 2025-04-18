The Future Collider: Redefining Physics and Technology

The Large Hadron Collider (LHC) at CERN has revolutionized the world of physics with discoveries like the Higgs boson. Though it will be operational for another 15 years, plans for an even more ambitious endeavor, the Future Circular Collider (FCC), are already in motion.

The FCC is proposed to be over three times the size of the LHC, along a vast 91km tunnel near Geneva. It aims to decipher universal enigmas — from Higgs boson questions to the structure of quarks — and will boost collision energies to unprecedented levels, enabling the potential discovery of new particles.

Despite a staggering projected cost, largely impacting CERN's budget, the FCC promises enormous advancements not only in science but also inspires major technological innovations like those achieved by the LHC, illustrating an investment in both knowledge and societal progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)