Pipeline Project to Transform Water Supply in Marathwada

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar divisional commissioner, Dilip Gawde, is overseeing a crucial pipeline project designed to channel 200 million liters of water every day from Jayakwadi Dam to the largest city of Marathwada, officials reported on Sunday.

Key project tasks include finalizing the jackwell at the dam, installing valves at eight different sites, and placing 2500-mm diameter pipes across ten locations. However, officials have highlighted persistent labor shortages that are slowing progress.

The city currently endures severe water scarcity, receiving supply only once every 10 to 12 days, which has provoked protests from the Shiv Sena (UBT) against the Mahyuti government, calling for urgent action.

