Pipeline Project to Transform Water Supply in Marathwada

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's divisional commissioner reviews a project aimed at bringing 200 million liters of water daily from Jayakwadi Dam to the region's largest city. Despite ongoing work, issues with labor shortages persist. The city currently receives water sparsely, inciting local protests against the government.

Updated: 20-04-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 15:25 IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar divisional commissioner, Dilip Gawde, is overseeing a crucial pipeline project designed to channel 200 million liters of water every day from Jayakwadi Dam to the largest city of Marathwada, officials reported on Sunday.

Key project tasks include finalizing the jackwell at the dam, installing valves at eight different sites, and placing 2500-mm diameter pipes across ten locations. However, officials have highlighted persistent labor shortages that are slowing progress.

The city currently endures severe water scarcity, receiving supply only once every 10 to 12 days, which has provoked protests from the Shiv Sena (UBT) against the Mahyuti government, calling for urgent action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Building Smarter: How Energy Codes Can Shape a Low-Carbon Future, If Enforced

Reimagining Coal Mine Closures: World Bank's Roadmap for a Just and Sustainable Future

Why Mongolian Men Die Younger: A Roadmap to Bridge the Gender Life Expectancy Divide

How Business Associations Shape West Africa’s Informal Sector And Who Gets Left Out

