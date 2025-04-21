Tragic Collapse: A Pillar's Fall, A Community's Sorrow

In a tragic incident, a twenty-year-old building in Mustafabad, northeast Delhi, collapsed on Saturday, claiming 11 lives, including three children. The four-storey building also left 11 individuals injured as it came down in the early hours.

Authorities cited the removal of a supporting pillar between two ground-floor shops on Friday as the cause of the collapse. This alteration critically undermined the building's structural integrity.

As investigations continue, officials are examining other potential causes, such as wastewater seepage. Charges of negligence have been filed against the building owner, as the local community reels from this devastating event.

(With inputs from agencies.)