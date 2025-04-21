Left Menu

Tragic Collapse: A Pillar's Fall, A Community's Sorrow

A two-decade-old building in northeast Delhi's Mustafabad collapsed, resulting in 11 tragic deaths, including three children. The collapse was attributed to the removal of a crucial pillar between two shops. An investigation is ongoing to examine various factors contributing to the disaster, including structural negligence by the building owner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 20:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a tragic incident, a twenty-year-old building in Mustafabad, northeast Delhi, collapsed on Saturday, claiming 11 lives, including three children. The four-storey building also left 11 individuals injured as it came down in the early hours.

Authorities cited the removal of a supporting pillar between two ground-floor shops on Friday as the cause of the collapse. This alteration critically undermined the building's structural integrity.

As investigations continue, officials are examining other potential causes, such as wastewater seepage. Charges of negligence have been filed against the building owner, as the local community reels from this devastating event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

