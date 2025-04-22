Left Menu

Angel Yeast's Green Leap: Pioneering Zero-Carbon Factories for a Sustainable Future

Angel Yeast (Dehong) makes strides in sustainable practices by achieving a three-star Zero-Carbon Factory certification. The company focuses on clean energy, emission reduction, and innovating production processes to decrease their carbon footprint. Angel Yeast invites global partners to support their initiatives for a greener future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Yichang | Updated: 22-04-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 15:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a remarkable stride towards sustainability, Angel Yeast (Dehong) has been officially recognized as a Class I three-star Zero-Carbon Factory by the China Quality Certification Center. This designation underscores the company's dedication to reducing its carbon footprint and supporting global clean energy initiatives for Earth Day 2025.

The Zero-Carbon Factory status is a testament to Angel Yeast's commitment to minimizing greenhouse gas emissions through the application of energy-saving technologies and renewable energy sources. The facility effectively integrates strategies like photovoltaic power generation and biomass fuel substitution to cut emissions, marking a significant milestone in the company's green evolution.

Underlining their commitment, Wu Xiaofeng, Assistant to the General Manager at Angel Yeast, emphasized the company's comprehensive framework for carbon reduction. By adopting cutting-edge eco-friendly technologies and upgrading energy-saving equipment, Angel Yeast is advancing its mission to promote a clean energy revolution, significantly contributing to the reduction of carbon emissions across its operations.

