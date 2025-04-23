Left Menu

Climate on the Brink: Addressing Imminent Tipping Points

A recent study warns of a 62% risk of triggering climate 'tipping points' under current policies, with irreversible impacts on ecosystems and societies. The research emphasizes the urgency of reducing emissions to prevent these outcomes, highlighting a chance to decrease the risk to 37% with proactive measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 15:06 IST
A startling new study has revealed a looming 62% risk of initiating climate 'tipping points' if current global warming trends persist. These critical thresholds, which include the collapse of ice sheets and the death of coral reefs, could lead to irreversible damage to both ecosystems and societies unless immediate action is taken.

Conducted by researchers from the universities of Exeter and Hamburg, the study analyzed potential tipping points under various emissions scenarios. Findings indicated a 53% likelihood of tipping points occurring within the Amazon rainforest in South America, underscoring the criticality of swift action.

Lead author Jakob Deutloff stressed that the risk could be significantly mitigated to 37% by transitioning to a sustainable future with lower emissions. The researchers fervently advocate for urgent global climate action to avert crossing these points of no return in the coming decades.

