Left Menu

Dollar's Rebound Amid Trade Tension Eases Market Concerns

The U.S. dollar saw a tentative rebound against major currencies as President Trump signaled a pause on threats to dismiss Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, amid de-escalating trade tensions with China. The market reaction was cautious, reflecting ongoing concerns over policy stability and trust in the administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 17:12 IST
Dollar's Rebound Amid Trade Tension Eases Market Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar registered a modest recovery against its major counterparts on Wednesday, buoyed by the prospect of reduced trade tensions and President Donald Trump stepping back from threats to dismiss Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. This shift provided some relief to investors wary of potential threats to the Fed's independence.

In a late Tuesday statement in the Oval Office, Trump clarified, 'I have no intention of firing him,' while expressing a preference for lower interest rates. Market analyst Lee Hardman noted Trump's denials as a positive signal. Trump and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent alluded to potential de-escalation in U.S.-China trade tensions, promising a dramatic cut in tariffs, should a trade deal be reached.

The dollar's initial surge settled later in the day, as the market remained cautious given the unpredictability of U.S. policy shifts. The euro weakened slightly to $1.1397 amid eurozone economic concerns, reinforcing the dollar's appeal. Despite gains, skepticism regarding Trump's reliability persists, dampening full market confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025