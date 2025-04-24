Left Menu

Revolutionary 3D-Printed Lattice Walls: The Future of Energy-Efficient Buildings

Researchers at IIT Guwahati studied the thermal performance of 3D-printed lattice-patterned concrete walls in buildings. The study shows these walls can improve energy efficiency by regulating indoor temperatures. The findings, published in 'Progress in Additive Manufacturing,' feature valuable insights into sustainable construction practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 16:07 IST
Revolutionary 3D-Printed Lattice Walls: The Future of Energy-Efficient Buildings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has taken significant strides in the study of innovative construction technologies, focusing on lattice-patterned 3D-printed concrete walls. The research, spearheaded by Assistant Professor Biranchi Panda from the Department of Mechanical Engineering, delves into how these walls can enhance thermal regulation and energy efficiency in buildings.

Lattice walls, uniquely different from traditional solid concrete structures, are characterized by their repeating patterns of voids, which are crafted using advanced 3D concrete printing technology. These openings facilitate improved airflow and reduced heat transfer, making them a promising solution for energy-conserving building designs. Moreover, they promise reduced material use and decreased construction waste, alongside aesthetic benefits.

Panda emphasized the benefits of 3D Concrete Printing (3DCP), particularly the extrusion-based technique, stating it cuts down on formwork needs, thereby reducing construction waste by up to 60% and labor costs by 80%. The study forms part of ongoing research to harness digital manufacturing for sustainable building solutions, potentially revolutionizing urban development in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025