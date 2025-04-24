Revolutionary 3D-Printed Lattice Walls: The Future of Energy-Efficient Buildings

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has taken significant strides in the study of innovative construction technologies, focusing on lattice-patterned 3D-printed concrete walls. The research, spearheaded by Assistant Professor Biranchi Panda from the Department of Mechanical Engineering, delves into how these walls can enhance thermal regulation and energy efficiency in buildings.

Lattice walls, uniquely different from traditional solid concrete structures, are characterized by their repeating patterns of voids, which are crafted using advanced 3D concrete printing technology. These openings facilitate improved airflow and reduced heat transfer, making them a promising solution for energy-conserving building designs. Moreover, they promise reduced material use and decreased construction waste, alongside aesthetic benefits.

Panda emphasized the benefits of 3D Concrete Printing (3DCP), particularly the extrusion-based technique, stating it cuts down on formwork needs, thereby reducing construction waste by up to 60% and labor costs by 80%. The study forms part of ongoing research to harness digital manufacturing for sustainable building solutions, potentially revolutionizing urban development in India.

